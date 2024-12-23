Paul Hogan Married, Divorced, and Remarried His First Wife Before Saying "I Do" to Linda "I was a massive flirt, and I liked her and she liked me, and we got married." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 23 2024, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega;Paramount Pictures

In case you were wondering, Paul Hogan, the star of the hit Crocodile Dundee film, is still alive, though some folks are confusing the news of his co-star’s death with his own. To clarify, it was the crocodile from the movie, Burt, that passed away in mid-December 2024, at the age of 90.

Article continues below advertisement

The Australian actor and comedian, born in 1939, is 85 years old. Paul has been married three times (but to only two women), though he now appears to no longer be tied to a woman on paper. Let’s get to know both of Paul’s wives.

Paul Hogan married and divorced his first wife, only to remarry her later.

Source: Mega

Paul's first and second marriages to Noelene Edwards were anything but traditional. The couple first tied the knot in 1958 and remained together until 1981 when they divorced. However, in a surprising twist, they reconnected and remarried in 1982. Their second attempt lasted until 1989, giving them seven more years together before calling it quits for good. Over the course of their marriages, Paul and Noelene welcomed five children.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul met Noelene while working as a lifeguard at a community swimming pool. Known for his playful charm, he admitted in a 2019 interview with ABC's Australian Story that he enjoyed showing off for the girls who visited the pool. "I was a massive flirt, and I liked her and she liked me, and we got married," he shared.

Their first child arrived when Paul was just 19 years old, and by the time he turned 22, they had three sons. Reflecting on those early years, Paul said he had to grow up quickly but noted, "I dug it." He explained that he and his family essentially "grew up together."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the financial struggles, which included waking up for work as early as 4 or 6 a.m., Paul maintained a positive outlook. "I didn’t know any other life, so I didn’t have any problems with it," he said.

Paul Hogan went on to marry Linda Kozlowski in 1990.

Source: Paramount Pictures

A year after divorcing Noelene for the second time, Paul married his Crocodile Dundee co-star Linda Kozlowski. Linda was in her twenties when she landed the role in the iconic film, where her character ironically falls in love with Paul's.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s widely believed Paul left Noelene to be with Linda, and the pair remained married for 23 years until their amicable split in 2014. In an interview with New Idea that same year, Linda reflected on their divorce, saying, "I lived in Paul’s shadow for many, many years, and it’s nice to feel my own light right now."

Although their marriage lasted over two decades, Linda divulged the reason for their split. "Honestly, we just naturally grew apart. One of our problems was we really had nothing in common, and, over time, that happens to a lot of people," she shared.