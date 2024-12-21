Here's Why 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Filed a Lawsuit Against Cole Hauser’s Coffee Brand Taylor Sheridan and Cole Hauser's Yellowstone partnership once turned rocky with a lawsuit and drama. By D.M. Published Dec. 21 2024, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Yellowstone star, Cole Hauser, has been an integral part of the series since it premiered in 2018. Cole plays Rip Wheeler, a rugged, loyal, and complex ranch foreman has become a fan favorite. As the right-hand man to John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner), Rip’s loyalty to the Dutton family and his love story with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) have become key elements of the show.

Offscreen, Cole shares a deep appreciation for the Rip and the series. In interviews, he often discusses his Yellowstone character, created by Taylor Sheridan. “What makes [Rip] special is that he has an unbelievable heart too,” Cole told PEOPLE. "I mean, his loyalty is to not only the Dutton family, but to Beth [Dutton (Kelly Reilly)] and his kindness, other than wanting to kill people times, is just, to me, it's the best of both worlds to be able to play."

Source: The Mega Agency

And while Cole is thankful for the opportunity from Taylor, their relationship has not always been smooth sailing. Taylor previously sued the Yellowstone actor’s coffee brand, Free Rein Coffee Company, and things got nasty between the two. Here is a breakdown of the legal drama between Taylor and Cole.

Why did Taylor Sheridan sue Cole Hauser?

In November 2023, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's company, Bosque Ranch, filed a lawsuit against Cole Hauser's coffee brand, Free Rein Coffee Company, alleging trademark infringement, unfair competition, and false advertising, according to People. The legal action centered on the similarities between the two companies' logos. Bosque Ranch's logo features overlapping letters "B" and "R," while Free Rein's logo displays intertwined "F" and "R" letters.

Bosque Ranch claimed that these resemblances could potentially mislead consumers into believing the brands were associated. Cole launched Free Rein Coffee Company in October 2023, a few months after Bosque Ranch introduced its own coffee line in partnership with Community Coffee. The timing and logo similarities prompted Bosque Ranch to take legal action, including a permanent injunction against Free Rein's use of the disputed logo and compensation for damages.

Source: The Mega Agency

Despite the lawsuit, Cole has continued to promote his coffee brand on social media. “Morning cruise @freereincoffeecompany get up and get after it!,” he captioned an Instagram post from November 2023. Free Rein Coffee Company offers a selection of premium coffee blends. The brand’s packaging and marketing feature Western-inspired designs and come in a variety of flavors.

Taylor dropped the lawsuit against Cole.

Bosque Ranch voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit against Free Rein Coffee Company in early 2024. According to Wide Open Country, the reasons behind the dismissal were not publicly disclosed, but the legal dispute between Taylor and Cole ended without further litigation.

The legal battle added to the offscreen drama surrounding Yellowstone, which has faced various controversies, including cast conflicts and debates over the show's production. The show’s star, Kevin Costner, exited after the first half of Season 5. Upon his exit reports emerged suggesting that Kevin’s busy schedule caused conflict with production plans.