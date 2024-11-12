Home > Television Inside Cole Hauser’s Marriage to Cynthia Daniel: Who Is Rip Wheeler’s Real-Life Love? Sorry ladies! 'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser is married in real-life! By D.M. Published Nov. 11 2024, 7:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Fans of Yellowstone have become engulfed in Rip Wheeler’s relationship with Beth Dutton. the characters – played by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly – bring plenty of drama to the show’s wild Montana landscape. From steamy scenes to heart-wrenching moments, Rip and Beth’s relationship has kept viewers hooked. And while Yellowstone is ending after Season 5, Cole remains hopeful about his character’s future.

“You never know whether it’s coming to an end or not, so we’ll see,” Cole told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I think what [creator] Taylor [Sheridan] wrote and the way that he kind of suited it all up, it’s wonderful and if it ends, then it ends. It’s been one hell of a run, it’s been one of my favorite jobs.” Cole went on to suggest that Paramount Network could produce a spinoff series based on Rip and Beth’s relationship. Adding, “You can go on forever about these two.”

Cole is now a household name, with fans of the show becoming increasingly interested in his love life. The actor, who has been a staple in Hollywood for over two decades, lives a relatively private life. Still, fans can’t help but wonder if the man behind Rip Wheeler is married in real life and what his off-screen romance looks like.

Cole Hauser’s wife is a famous actress turned photographer!

Cole Hauser’s intense role as Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone has fans captivated, but many are curious about the woman by his side in real life. Cole is married to Cynthia Daniel, a former actress and photographer. Cynthia, who starred as Elizabeth Wakefield in Sweet Valley High, made her mark in Hollywood before stepping away to focus on photography.

Cynthia and Cole first met in the early 2000s, while they were earning their creative stripes. The couple married in 2006 and have since welcomed three children. Cynthia's twin sister is White Chicks actress Brittany Daniel.

Despite Cole’s fame from Yellowstone, the couple manages to keep their family life private, enjoying time together away from the Hollywood scene. Fans occasionally get glimpses of their life together through social media, where Daniel shares photos of their family adventures. And while Cole has a very busy schedule, he makes it a point to prioritize his wife and kids.

“I am pretty good about compartmentalizing working and family,” Cole told Havok Journal. “They are two of my biggest passions. I am not the kind of guy who forgets about them. I am always making time for each and every one of my children and also my wife, also, as a family together.” As for Cynthia, she can't help but gush about her husband from time to time.