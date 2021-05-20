Paul Mooney Passed Away at 79, Leaving Behind an Enduring Legacy

Even though Paul and Yvonne couldn't make it work in the long run, they still were able to successfully bring five children into the world together. Dwayne Mooney, Spring Mooney, Symeon Mooney, Daryl Mooney, and Shane Mooney were all active in their father's lives for years, and with the exception of Symeon, who passed away in 2001, they were by his side until the very end.

In an emotional tweet after news of her father's death broke, Spring wrote, "Give me a moment !!! My best friend just died and my world is forever SHOOK !!! I really can’t put into words right now my feelings ... know that I LOVE THIS MAN AND I AM BROKEN."

None of Paul's other children have spoken out on social media about his death as of yet.