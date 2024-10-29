Home > Entertainment Inside Paul Morrissey's Cause of Death and His Creative Legacy "Morrissey worked on almost every film Warhol made from 1965–1974." — @thewarholmuseum on Instagram. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 29 2024, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Film director Paul Morrissey, celebrated for his early collaboration with Andy Warhol, the iconic and controversial artist who led the pop art movement, passed away on Oct. 28, 2024, while receiving treatment at a New York hospital. His archivist, Michael Chaiken, confirmed the news to The New York Times. Morrissey, who was 86, was born in New York City in February 1938.

After a short detour from filmmaking early on, he went on to leave an indelible mark on the film world. Now, fans are looking for more information about Paul's cause of death, eager to understand the legacy he leaves behind.

What is Paul Morrissey's cause of death?

Paul passed away from pneumonia at a Manhattan hospital, as confirmed by his archivist to The New York Times. Morrissey, whose creative vision shaped the direction of film after meeting Andy in 1965, leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire fans and filmmakers alike.

Before joining forces with the pop art icon, Morrissey briefly served in the Army and held jobs in insurance and social work, according to IMDb. His talent was evident early on as he studied literature at Fordham University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree, which likely laid the foundation for his distinctive storytelling approach.

Source: Wikimedia Commons Any and Paul filming 'Lonesome Cowboys' in Ariz. in January 1968.

How did Paul Morrissey and Andy Warhol's collaboration start?

After meeting in 1965, Andy reportedly invited Paul to share ideas for reshaping the direction of film. Morrissey’s innovative concepts, some of which had been explored but not fully developed, included casting transgender actors, a choice that helped push boundaries and bring these narratives to the forefront of avant-garde cinema.

This collaboration eventually led Paul and Andy to establish a management contract, giving Paul authoritative control over operations at Warhol's studio, The Factory, excluding art sales, according to IMDb. Located in Manhattan, The Factory became famous not only for its groundbreaking artwork but also for its wild parties.

A later version of The Factory, a more family-friendly adaptation, was created in Pittsburgh and now serves as the Andy Warhol Museum, offering exhibits and activities for all ages.

John Morrissey is credited with encouraging Andy Warhol to use his name as a promotional tool for a rock and roll group.

Paul is credited with helping to manage The Velvet Underground’s association with Andy Warhol, using Warhol’s name and celebrity to boost the band’s visibility. Morrissey directed Chelsea Girls (1966) and collaborated on other Warhol projects, such as My Hustler (1965) and Imitation of Christ (1967).

What truly set Paul apart was his unique perspective and bold approach, coupled with his commitment to remaining an independent filmmaker. Morrissey wrote, produced, and directed Lonesome Cowboys (1968), and from that point on, he held directorial authority over several films presented by Andy, including Flesh (1968) and Trash (1970).