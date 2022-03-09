Andy Warhol's Lesser-Known Art Depicted Everything From Lewd Sexual Acts to Violent Death

One of the least-known examples of Andy's controversial behavior through his art came in the form of his film Lupe. Based on the true story of a Mexican woman who was found dead in her Hollywood hacienda with her head in a toilet bowl, Andy tapped his girlfriend, Edie Sedgwick (with who he was having romantic problems), to star in the gruesome role. Per Vanity Fair, he was even quoted at the time saying, "When do you think Edie will commit suicide? I hope she lets me know so I can film it."