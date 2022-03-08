Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick's Relationship Is Regarded as One of the Great Romances of the 1960s

"I could see that she had more problems than anybody I’d ever met," Andy explained, per Vanity Fair. "So beautiful but so sick. I was really intrigued."

The two quickly fell for each other and became virtual extensions of one another. Edie chopped her black hair down and dyed it blonde to match Andy's, began wearing striped boatneck shirts to copy his uniform, and took part in virtually every artistic endeavor of his while they were together.