Valerie Solanas Accused Andy Warhol of Stealing Her Play Before Shooting Him

On June 3, 1968, a radical feminist and aspiring playwright named Valerie Solanas walked into Andy Warhol's Factory with two guns and the intent to shoot the artist, art critic and curator Mario Amaya, and Warhol's business manager, Fred Hughes. The precise reason behind the attack remains the subject of fervent speculation.

So, why did Valerie Solanas shoot Andy Warhol and the others? Here's what you should know.