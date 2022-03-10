Andy Warhol's Obsession With Repetition Extended to His Relationships — the Late Painter Dated Twins (Twice)

Andy Warhol once famously said, "The idea is not to live forever; it is to create something that will," and he did just that with his art. He also did that with an 807-page memoir published posthumously, comprised of diary entries he dictated to his friend Pat Hackett from November 1976 until his death in February 1987. That book has now been adapted to a Netflix docuseries titled The Andy Warhol Diaries, a great deal of which is focused on his love life. Who were Andy Warhol's boyfriends? Here's what we know.