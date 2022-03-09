Andy Warhol Passed Away in February 1987 — What Happened?

A six-part documentary series on Netflix, titled The Andy Warhol Diaries, looks at the extraordinary life and work of one of the most influential cultural figures of the 20th century.

Originally trained as a commercial artist, Andy Warhol used his practice to challenge ideas about the role of the artist during the rise of consumerism. Best-known for his silkscreen prints, he co-founded Interview, managed the Velvet Underground, and created movies like Sleep.

But what was Andy's cause of death?