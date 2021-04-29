Paul Pierce May Be Embarking on a Career in the Cannabis Industry Post-ESPN Firing

Unless you’ve been out of the loop, you should know that cannabis has become a hot topic. Since many states are now passing laws making it legal to carry marijuana, many people have adopted the habit of smoking it for recreational or medicinal purposes.

And many famous names have also stepped into the cannabis world. From Tommy Chong to rappers The Game and Snoop Dogg, the cannabis business is booming. So, it’s no surprise that Paul may be joining the ranks of the cannabis aficionados.

On Monday, April 26, 2021, the NBA icon posted various videos on his Instagram stories that detailed his trip to a cannabis dispensary. One video showed the star riding around in what is called “Area 51.”

Paul Pierce has been living life ever since he left ESPN. (via @paulpierce34 ) pic.twitter.com/OzJwAoSiza

The next video showed the baller in a weed factory taking in the sights and getting familiar with the production process.

“We’re over in the lab, baby,” he said. “Coming soon, baby.”

Once fans heard him say those words, they surmised that he'd be stepping into the cannabis world. And after his firing from ESPN, it makes complete sense.