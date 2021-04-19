TikTok Is Actually the Perfect Place for Stoners on 4/20

TikTok Is Actually the Perfect Place for Stoners on 4/20By Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 19 2021, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
April 20, or 4/20, only comes once every year, and it's the day stoners unite to partake in cannabis in every which way, including eating it in some capacity. And now, users on TikTok have come together to share their favorite 4/20-friendly recipes for edibles that go beyond your simple special brownies. Don't fear though, because there are plenty of ways to bake those as well.
If you live in a state where marijuana is legal or you have legitimate access to it, you can use these 4/20 recipes for the "holiday," which is, for some, the most wonderful time of the year. Otherwise, you can use them pretty much any other day of the year.
Whatever your reason or occasion, these are some great 4/20 recipes from TikTok.
Brownies
You can't make 4/20 snacks without including brownies. To some, they’re the old standard. To others, they’re a little tired. Still, these "special" brownies involve making cannabis butter yourself with tons of cubed butter and, of course, marijuana. Then, you add it to your brownie mixture and enjoy.
Nerd Rope
Then again, if you want something totally out of the normal scope of what you'd call an official edible, you can opt for this unofficial Nerd rope. We all remember the taffy-like gummy with Nerds candy pressed into it. In this case, it's basically the same thing, but you melt gummy bears, add cannabis butter to that, and then lay it in a pan of Nerds candy. Form it into a rope and let it harden in the freezer.
Cookies 'n Cream Fudge
It's really hard to be a stoner and not have a sweet tooth, because TikTok is seriously overflowing with sweet treats to make in honor of 4/20, or any other day you want a little chocolate with your weed. To make this fudge, all you have to do is mix condensed milk, Cookies 'N' Creme Hershey's Kisses, and, of course, cannabis butter in a pan until it all melts together. Let it harden, cut it up, and enjoy. But, you know, don't enjoy too much.
Cookies
If you consider yourself to be something of a gourmand when it comes to cooking with cannabis, this is a TikTok recipe for cookies from scratch. To make them "special," add one half-cup of cannabis butter to the mix and then, you'll be getting the munchies, satisfying the craving, and getting the munchies all over again with these.
Cheesy Pasta
This cheesy pasta proves you can make any recipe 4/20-friendly if you try. Mix together cooked pasta noodles, any cheese of your choosing, and a couple of tablespoons of cannabis butter. Serve it as is, or over a protein. You can even add some special brownies for dessert to round out your meal, but we probably wouldn't recommend that.
Honey Buffalo Infused Wings
If you want to somehow add weed to your favorite chicken wings, that's a thing too. This marijuana-infused TikTok recipe entails making an easy cannabis oil, which you then add to the honey sauce you'll toss over your wings. Really, you can make any version of the wings as long as you made the oil beforehand to mix in.
Chicken Alfredo
Relying on so much cannabis butter or oil to dredge your noodles and cheese in it also means you have to love the strong taste that comes from cooking with it. But if you're looking to experiment with a savory cannabis dish, this infused chicken meal might just be your best option.
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
This is literally stoner food right off the bat. For this one, spread cannabis butter on the inside of your halved bagel and then fry your eggs in the same butter, for good measure. Add some meat, throw it all together as a bagel breakfast sandwich, and give new meaning to the phrase "wake and bake."
Sour Strips
Like the cannabis-infused Nerds rope, these AirHeads sour strips take something you loved as a kid and turn it into something you can now love even more. And all you have to do is drizzle cannabis oil on each strip, dip it in sugar, and try not to eat them all.
Depending on your level of skill and comfort in the kitchen when cooking with weed and turning it into oil or butter, some of these 4/20 recipes might be pretty easy. Rest assured, there are many future 4/20's for you to work your way up to some of the more advanced ones.