Paula Abdul’s Health — What to Know After ‘American Idol’ Appearance Paula has spoken about her past battle with bulimia. By Alisan Duran Published May 5 2026, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Paula Abdul is trending again after appearing on American Idol, prompting fans to ask questions about her health. The longtime performer has been open about several medical challenges over the years.

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As clips from her recent appearance circulate online, some viewers have speculated about how she looks or moves. But much of what’s being discussed ties back to health issues Paula has already addressed publicly.

Source: MEGA

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What has Paula Abdul said about her health?

Over the years, Paula has spoken about living with chronic pain, as well as injuries connected to decades of dancing and performing. Her career as a choreographer and pop star has taken a physical toll. Long before her time on American Idol, Paula built her career as a dancer and choreographer, a path that involves repetitive strain on the body over many years.

She has also shared that she was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), a chronic pain condition that can develop after injuries or medical procedures. It is also known as RSD, which stands for “Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy. The condition can affect the nervous system and lead to ongoing discomfort, which may fluctuate over time depending on activity levels and treatment.

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Because of that history, changes in movement or energy levels during public appearances may not be new, but rather part of ongoing health challenges she has previously discussed. Paula's decades in the entertainment industry — including touring, choreography, and live television — have placed long-term demands on her body.

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Paula Abdul has also opened up about past struggles

In addition to physical injuries, Paula has spoken about her past battle with bulimia. She has been candid about the pressures of the entertainment industry and how they impacted her health. Battling bulimia has been like "war on my body. Me and my body have been on two separate sides. We've never, until recently, been on the same side," she shared.

What are you doing to take care of YOU today? Whatever you do for self-care, I hope it’s a rule, not an exception. Taking care of you is more than a hashtag. It’s a REAL commitment to make to yourself! YOU DESERVE IT! Sending love, as always! xoP #InternationalSelfCareDay — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) July 24, 2018

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Her openness has helped bring attention to eating disorders, which are serious medical and mental health conditions that often require long-term support and recovery. Her willingness to speak openly about both physical and mental health has remained a consistent part of her public story.

Has Paula Abdul shared a new health update?

Despite renewed interest following her ‘American Idol’ appearance, there has been no confirmed new diagnosis or major health update from Paula. Paula has also canceled performances in the past due to injuries. In 2024, she postponed a tour after doctors advised a “minor procedure” and several weeks of recovery, according to People.

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While fans may notice differences compared to earlier years, those changes may relate to aging and past injuries Paula has previously discussed, rather than any confirmed new health issue.