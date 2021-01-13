Exotic Bird on 'The Masked Dancer' Is Leaving Audiences Guessing

If you haven't seen The Masked Dancer on Fox, be prepared for your next great TV obsession. Originally a spinoff of The Masked Singer, the show follows a similar format: one celebrity, dressed in a fanciful costume (usually an animal, sometimes an object or flower) performs alongside a partner in different dance styles. With a few more episodes to go before the end of the season, fans are wondering: Who is Exotic Bird?

The dance moves might also give away who could be behind the Exotic Bird. In fact, in the given clips, it looks like the Exotic Bird is pretty light on their feet, which further suggests that they could already have a few dance moves on their resume, either from performing or acting. After all, you never know when you'll need to bust a move!

Or perhaps this is all a ruse to throw viewers off. After all, this is a competition show, and what better way to get a competitive edge than to learn to dance in unfamiliar shoes? The next clue worthy of considering is the background music: "Con Calma" by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry ft. Snow. Perhaps a nod to the Exotic Bird's background?

In a video clip provided by The Masked Dancer's Instagram, you might be able to catch a peek at the Exotic Bird's identity. Note the sparkly heels, Latin music, and colorful ensemble. Could this dancer be a professional dancer or musician? Anyone who can dance in heels has likely gained lots of practice on tour.

Some 'Masked Dancer' fans have serious predictions as to who Exotic Bird is.

A popular theory throughout the internet is that Exotic Bird is none other than the "Hips Don't Lie" singer herself, Shakira. Others think that the flexibility and sparkly heels indicate the Exotic Bird is Jennifer Lopez. Some predicted Venus Williams, including panelist Ken Jeong, but many people suggested that the Exotic Bird could be none other than Jordin Sparks.

The voiceover to the Exotic Bird's entrance also served to give some clues as to who she might be, and the evidence is pretty compelling. The narration to her introduction indicates that she began a career at a young age, "won big pretty quickly," and that life after her aforementioned big win "wasn't easy." She is also seen cooking with a carton of eggs that say 'Best By '07.'

Those who think Jordin Sparks is the Exotic Bird lean heavily on the 2007 year marker, as that was the year her first album was released. She also won the sixth season of American Idol at age 17, another number featured in her introduction. Is this enough evidence to confirm the Exotic Bird's identity? Fans will have to wait to find out!