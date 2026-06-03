Grammy-Winning Singer Peabo Bryson Leaves Behind Wife, Two Children After Untimely Passing Peabo's wife is also a singer. By Distractify Staff Published June 3 2026, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tanyabryson411

The entertainment world has suffered a major loss. Peabo Bryson, the two-time Grammy-winning singer known as the voice behind Disney’s “A Whole New World” and “Beauty and the Beast,” has passed away due to a stroke. Reports share that he transitioned on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, while surrounded by loved ones.

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As fans and loved ones try to process the loss, many are wondering about Peabo’s immediate family. The 75-year-old leaves behind children, which can be difficult to manage as the family mourns and tries to make sense of their new normal. So, who was Peabo’s other half? Here’s everything that we know.

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Who is Peabo Bryson’s wife?

According to Soap Central, Peabo was married to Tanya Boniface. Tanya, who also has a background in the entertainment industry, is known for her roles on the 2026 comedy game show Never Mind the Buzzcocks and the TV series Becky & Barry. Tanya also appeared in 2017’s Cells.

Aside from Tanya’s work in the TV and film space, she’s also sprinkled her magic in the music industry. The outlet shares that Tanya was a member of the girl group, The 411.

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Tanya seemingly left the showbiz life behind to focus on family. Tanya and Peabo jumped the broom in January 2010. Since then, Tanya has been Peabo’s biggest supporter, often sharing Peabo’s achievements on her platform, while highlighting milestones they’ve reached as a couple.

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Peabo Bryson leaves behind a daughter and a son.

Many Peabo fans are aware that the legendary singer has a son, Robert, who was born in 2018. However, a lot of fans are not aware that Peabo also has a daughter.

The outlet shares that Peabo’s daughter, Linda Bryson, is from a previous relationship. Per Good Morning America, Linda was born in 1968. However, the identity of Linda’s mother is currently unknown.

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That said, there is some news regarding Peabo’s past relationships. Primtimer reports that Peabo was once engaged to Juanita Leonard and Angela Thigpen. Apparently, Juanta, the ex-wife of boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, and Peabo were smitten. However, things crashed and burned out of the blue when Juanita called off the engagement. She later decided to get hitched to Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon.

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As for Angela, she was known for being an actor, model, and the former Miss Virginia Teen USA. While Angela and Peabo were an item in the 90s, their relationship never matured to the next level. After being engaged for a few years, the two ended up going their separate ways.

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Although the details of Peabo’s romantic past is widely known, some fans are surprised that no information is known about Linda’s mother. For some, it’s believed that Linda’s mother prefers to stay out of the limelight. Others believe that tit’s possible the relationship didn’t end well, which has caused Linda’s mom to maintain a degree of separation from Peabo.