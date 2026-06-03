Celine Dion Breaks Silence After Peabo Bryson's Death, Says She's "Heartbroken" "His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance." By Alisan Duran Published June 3 2026, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Celine Dion is mourning the loss of longtime collaborator Peabo Bryson following news of the Grammy-winning singer's death at age 75. The pair recorded one of Disney's most beloved songs together and shared a professional relationship that helped shape both of their careers.

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After Peabo's family announced his death, Celine took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute. Her message reflected on their years of friendship and the lasting impact the singer had on her life and on music fans around the world.

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Celine Dion's Peabo Bryson tribute remembered their Disney collaboration

Celine shared her tribute on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the pair. The singers famously recorded the title song from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which earned them a Grammy Award and introduced many listeners to their musical partnership.

The song became a major milestone for both artists. For Celine, it marked an important step in her rise to international fame, while Bryson added another signature hit to a career that spanned more than five decades.

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Celine Dion said she was "heartbroken" by Peabo Bryson's death

In her tribute, Celine reflected on the loss of her former duet partner and praised both his talent and character. "I'm heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today," she wrote.

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Celine continued, "His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance." She also called Bryson a symbol of the joy that music brought to her life and expressed her condolences to his family.

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Celine Dion recalled Bryson's kindness during their recording sessions

The singer also shared memories from the time they worked together on Beauty and the Beast. "He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast," Celine wrote.

She added that Bryson helped her feel comfortable while she was still developing her English-language career. "He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English," she explained. Celine concluded her message by writing, "My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo."

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Bryson's family announced that the singer died on Aug. 26, 2026, surrounded by loved ones, per The Guardian. The two-time Grammy winner leaves behind a legacy that includes chart-topping hits, acclaimed collaborations, and some of Disney's most memorable songs.