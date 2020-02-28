Pearl Thusi Plays a Sassy Secret Agent in 'Queen Sono'

Produced by a South-African cast and an all-African crew, Queen Sono promises six episodes' worth of adrenaline-drenched car chases, fight scenes, and an awful lot of action all set on the continent.

The crime-thriller chronicles a lone spy, Queen Sono's (Pearl Thusi) adventures, charting how the fearless fighter sets out to tackle some of the most heinous criminals and save hundreds of lives in the process.