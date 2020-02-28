We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Pearl Thusi Plays a Sassy Secret Agent in 'Queen Sono'

Produced by a South-African cast and an all-African crew, Queen Sono promises six episodes' worth of adrenaline-drenched car chases, fight scenes, and an awful lot of action all set on the continent.

The crime-thriller chronicles a lone spy, Queen Sono's (Pearl Thusi) adventures, charting how the fearless fighter sets out to tackle some of the most heinous criminals and save hundreds of lives in the process. 

Queen Sono is played by model and actress Pearl Thusi.

At the focal point of the show is a brazenly confident and full-of-sass secret agent who's always at the ready to take down the bad guys and pull her finest moves to de-escalate international crises. Akin to Killing Eve's Villanelle or Homeland's Carrie Mathison, Queen Sono is an independent woman who navigates the conflicts in her personal and professional life with ease and gravitas. 