Cambodian Government Issues Warning After Women Play With Endangered "Penis Plant"

When you think of plants, you might describe them as pretty or aromatic. Generally speaking, the adjective phallic usually doesn't come to mind, right? Well, it might if we're talking about Nepenthis holdenii.

The rare plant boasts a long tube that resembles a pitcher (think: penis shaft) and is topped with a distinctive vaulted lid that covers the tube (think: penis glans). In other words, it resembles human male genitalia, which some might find amusing and/or social media worthy.