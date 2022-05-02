Whatever You Do, Don't Google 'Why Is the Penis Mushroom Shaped' — Read Here, Instead

The reason for the mushroom shape comes down to one thing: competition for impregnation. In other words, human penises are mushroom shaped so they can scoop out the semen of rivals. That way, their semen has a better chance of fertilizing an egg.

But don't trust our word on it — actual scientists have studied the shape of the human penis. A 2003 study led by Professor Gordon Gallup from the State University of New York did just that.