Disney Plus's 'Percy Jackson' Series Does Not Seem to Be Coming to Us at Lightning Speed

With that in mind, it's time for a do-over! Disney Plus's series adaptation of the books — titled Percy Jackson and the Olympians — has been teased for quite a while. Though no official synopsis has been released as of yet, author Rick Riordan's website details that the first book follows 12-year-old Percy Jackson as he embarks on "the most dangerous quest of his life."

"With the help of a satyr and a daughter of Athena, Percy must journey across the United States to catch a thief who has stolen the original weapon of mass destruction — Zeus’ master bolt," the synopsis reads.