People Are Getting Very Creative With the Protective Masks They're Wearing in PublicBy Robin Zlotnick
More and more cities around the United States are suggesting that people wear protective masks when they go out in public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This does not mean you should go out buying up all the surgical masks — doctors need those. But a homemade mask, a well-placed scarf, or a bandana / hair-tie combination might be all you need to stop you from spreading the virus to those around you.
Because of the shortage of masks, people are coming up with some very creative solutions to this PPE recommendation.
This woman's dog mask is terrifying, and I don't know what I would do if she showed up in the store and I had to help her out. The dog does look worried, though, which is how she probably looks under there, so it's not entirely inaccurate.
Ah yes. If you have a scary mask with purple lips and sharp teeth, you must wear the goggles and style your hair to match. That way, when you go out, everyone will immediately be able to recognize you as a Batman villain.
This little girl put on a stormtrooper mask to walk the dog, and her dog is not amused. Look at his face. It's like he's saying, "Sure, wear the mask, but with a dress and Uggs? I'm embarrassed to be seen with you."
Turns out those dog cones are a really effective way to prevent you from touching your face. But they are very uncomfortable and now this guy knows exactly why his pup hates it so much.
If you have a long enough beard, you can use what looks like a large rubber band to fold it over your face! Genius! Now you just have to contend with whatever other gross germs were already in your beard. Also, you now look like Popeye.
Well, this is definitely something. It doesn't seem to cover his mouth at all, and it looks like that sawed off soda bottle is really digging into his face. Not the most comfortable...or effective, of the homemade masks I've seen.
Now this, on the other hand, is truly a sight to behold. If you have a full-body costume, please, I am begging you, wear it to the grocery store. Not only will it keep you safe, but it will also bring joy to everyone around you. This photo is perfect.
A maxi pad with wings should do in a pinch, but how is it staying on his face?! Did he just put the sticky side down all over his mouth?! That can't be comfortable. I imagine it's kind of hard to breathe in there too.
If you have a full suit of armor to wear to the grocery store, now's probably the only time to do it. Just don't get into a jousting match or a swordfight in the dairy aisle. You pierce a gallon of milk with a sword, you buy it. Thems the rules!
I love this person. Hey, whatever works, right? As long as the underwear is clean (and it seems to be!), this is kind of the perfect solution. I never thought I'd say this, but you should definitely wear underwear on your face when you go outside.
Why buy a mask when CVS gives several of them out for free every time you shop there?! In fact, if you shop at CVS a total of five times, you should be able to create a three-piece suit just from the receipts you get. They're that long.
The caption to this photo on Reddit is, "Making the mask out of a bra situation," which is OK, but if it were me, I would have gone with, "Making the breast out of a bad situation." That's just me, though.
This guy seems totally at peace with his decision to use half of a plastic food container as his mask. Either that or he has passed out from not being able to breathe in that thing.
This woman didn't have any masks, so she chose to wear this giraffe costume to go visit her father while he was working in the hospital. It looks like they're conducting some very serious giraffe business.
Look out, everyone. The Paw Patrol has militarized. If you thought the Paw Patrol was your worst nightmare before, just wait. The abuses of power are just beginning.
I wonder (and hope) that the top has been left open, otherwise, I don't know how that guy is OK right now. He looks like an alien in a very low-budget sci-fi TV series.
If you're out of masks but you have a big ol' pair of headphones, you can easily use those to cover up the vulnerable parts of your faces. And it's just a bonus that you totally look like Bane when you wear it.
This person was spotted in a grocery store in Quebec, and I just have to say, yes. This is the way to do it. This full latex suit, gas mask, and platform shoe getup wins. I can't imagine it's easy to put on or take off, though, which is the only downside.
An onion husk is the right shape! It almost looks like a real N95 mask until you get up close. But I can't imagine it smells very good in there. Luckily, the next person found a better edible solution.
Ah yes! Half a grapefruit (or a melon?) works perfectly as a mask, and instead of that onion-y stink you have a lovely, constant citrus aroma stream. As long as you don't have any cuts on your face or your lips (because that would sting!), this is a great solution.
According to the person who posted this photo, these were the only masks available to purchase online. But I think that's a lie. Obviously, you would buy these masks for your mother. This is the best quadrant of photos in the world!
Obviously, you have to stay stylish while you're protecting yourself, and these goggles with bling are the perfect way to do that. In fact, you need those dark lenses to keep those shiny jewels from blinding you while you wear them.
There is no evidence that dogs can get sick with COVID-19, but hey, if your pup is willing to wear an entire plastic suit and mask, why not? Anything that makes you feel safer is worth it, especially if your dog ends up looking as ridiculous and adorable as this pup here.
I bet this is an extremely effective social distancing tactic. No one wants to smell his fart or honestly be around the type of person who would tape this sign to their bum, so this guy definitely achieved his desired effect.
Of course this picture of a person in a plague doctor mask and black robes buying a six-pack of Corona and limes was staged. But the clear lesson here is do your shopping on one big trip. Don't be like the plague doctor and stop by Walmart just for some beer while there's a pandemic happening.
