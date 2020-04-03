More and more cities around the United States are suggesting that people wear protective masks when they go out in public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This does not mean you should go out buying up all the surgical masks — doctors need those. But a homemade mask, a well-placed scarf, or a bandana / hair-tie combination might be all you need to stop you from spreading the virus to those around you.

Because of the shortage of masks, people are coming up with some very creative solutions to this PPE recommendation.