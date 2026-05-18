Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Have Split Just Five Months After Welcoming a Baby Girl "They are just focusing 100% on Scottie." By Ivy Griffith Published May 18 2026, 7:41 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Comedian Pete Davidson is as known for his high-profile relationships as he is for his career, it often seems. But with model Elsie Hewitt, he seemed to have that "It" factor. They share a child, and look like a perfect couple together from the outside.

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However, they announced their breakup in May 2025, a little over a year after they got together and just five months after welcoming their first child together. Here's what we know about their breakup.

Source: MEGA

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Did Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt break up?

The shock announcement came on May 14, 2026, after The Sun broke the news. The outlet spoke to a source who told them, "Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born,” a person close to the couple said, adding, "It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money.” Another source said they had pulled the plug, adding, "They are just focusing 100% on Scottie. Working out the best co-parenting solution is their top priority.”

However, People reported on May 15, 2026, that things weren't necessarily done forever between the two. The outlet says that they spoke to a source who clarified, “Pete and Elsie are working on things. They want one another to succeed and be happy.”

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So, are they in or are they out? For now, anyway, it seems as though they're out. But they do appear to be working together to harmoniously co-parent and perhaps heal some of what's broken between them. Can we expect a relationship redemption arc? It's unclear at this point, but never say never when it comes to love. With a baby shared between them, they'll never be done with each other completely, and stranger things have happened.

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Here's a look at Pete and Elsie's relationship timeline.

Now that we know where the two stand (or, kinda know at least), here's a look back at how they got to where they are. It all started in 2025. The couple first went public in March 2025, after rumors had suggested that Pete was dating a mystery woman, who, of course, turned out to be Elsie.

On March 20, 2025, it was confirmed that Pete's mystery woman was Elsie, who was already well-known for her modeling career and her previous relationship with Benny Blanco. It wasn't long before it was clear that their relationship was serious. They announced Elsie's pregnancy just a few months later, in July 2025.

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At the time, Elsie made the announcement by joking on social media, "Welp, now everyone knows we had sex." They've been together since, although it's unclear what the future will hold for the duo.