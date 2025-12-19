Pete Davidson Reveals the Birth of His First Child The actor's relationship with Elsie Hewitt was announced shortly before they announced the model's pregnancy. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 19 2025, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@elsie

Hollywood always delights viewers with weddings, births, and more. In the middle of all the television spectacle, Pete Davidson always finds a way to make headlines. This time around, the Saturday Night Live star went viral because he introduced the world to his child.

How many children does Pete have? Pete's unpredictable characters on television might make it hard for audiences to imagine him as a responsible father. Nevertheless, the artist is ready for the challenge that awaits him.

Pete Davidson is a father for the first time.

Pete is glad to share with the world the birth of his first child, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. The mother of the baby is Elsie Hewitt, the model Pete began dating during the early months of 2025 (via People). The relationship is very different from what fans saw from Pete in the past. Relationships in the entertainment industry can be hard. The dating pool is filled with famous people, and unpredictable schedules can make it hard for couples to see one another. In the middle of all the chaos, Pete and Elsie found love.

In previous years, the comedian established romantic relationships with icons such as Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Margaret Qualley. None of these relationships worked in the long term, allowing Pete to focus on his career as an actor.

The happy couple's announcement can be found on social media. The model shared some images from the first days of Scottie's life through her Instagram page.

Pete Davidson is back in action.

Pete is ready to tackle the challenge of becoming a parent. At the same time, the actor is entering a new stage in his career. After entertaining millions of people during his Saturday Night Live era, Pete is constantly pushing the narrative with a variety of film and television roles. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 and Fast X are some of the blockbusters that featured Pete in cameo roles. The actor's countless Hollywood connections allow him to show up in unpredictable projects.

Pete feels very comfortable on television. The actor even put out a project that was very close to his heart. Bupkis is a television comedy that depicts a fictionalized version of the early years of Pete's life. The cast of Bupkis includes Edie Falco and Joe Pesci. While the show was renewed for a second season, Pete decided not to move forward with it.