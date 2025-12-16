Anthony Geary and His Husband Were Together for Decades Before They Made It Legal Anthony Geary and his husband lived in Amsterdam with their cat Max. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 16 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@claudiogama_71

News of actor Anthony Geary's death was confirmed by his husband, Claudio Gama, who told TV Insider it was a shock. The 78-year-old died following complications from a scheduled operation. "For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband," said Caludio. The couple shared their home for the past 16 years with a tabby cat named Max. After Anthony retired from General Hospital in 2015, they moved to Amsterdam.

Scrolling through Claudio's Instagram is an adorable treat. There are loving photos of him with Anthony and Max, often taken in front of a wall of books and gorgeous artwork. Claudio frequently reveals what is on the agenda for the day. Max is usually involved. In one post, Claudio shared a throwback to his early days with Anthony, commenting on the fact that the actor had curly hair back then. Here's what we know about their decades-long relationship.

Anthony Geary met his husband in 1995.

In February 2025, Claudio recorded an Instagram video where he is telling Max about his upcoming anniversary. Per the caption, Claudio and Anthony met in February 1995 and got married in February 2019. He had two anniversaries to celebrate that February. "I have to find a good gift and make some special food," wrote Claudio, before pondering the baking of a cake.

Anthony's last interview with Soap Opera Digest was in 2023, where he reflected on his career. "I look back on it, and it’s great, and it gave me this wonderful life I have now, so I’m not going to complain," he said. "I live in the city [Amsterdam] that I’ve always wanted to live in my whole life, and I have somebody who loves me, and I have a life now, that I didn’t have before, no matter how many fan letters or Emmys or how many pages of dialogue to learn. I didn’t have what I have now."

Claudio Gama loves his husband, their cat, and delicious food.

We cannot say enough kind words about Claudio's Instagram and his willingness to invite the public into the charming life he shared with Anthony and Max. The more you scroll, the better it gets. There are numerous photos of Claudio and Anthony on their couch. Max is inevitably nearby.

If you've never visited Amsterdam, Claudio gives unintentional tours via photos and videos. Some of this is courtesy of a German Shepherd named Bella, whom Claudio often visits while out and about. Of course, one can't forget the canals, which Claudio has often lovingly filmed with great glee. When he isn't cooking, Claudio is entrenched in the latest needlework project. Max helps when he can.