Peter Attia’s Wife Is a Medical Professional Just Like Him — Get to Know Her "My wife is my biggest fan." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 3 2026, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Peter Attia, MD

With another batch of Jeffrey Epstein files released at the end of January 2026 comes a list of names no one was expecting to see, including wellness influencer and CBS News contributor Peter Attia (oh, and Jay-Z). Attia’s name has been linked to some disturbing conversations that played out between him and the late, disgraced financier, who was imprisoned for operating a sex trafficking ring involving young girls.

Among the comments reportedly made were a joke about female genitalia being “low carb,” USA Today shared, along with others that cast Attia in a very different light than many had previously seen him in. The files also reveal that Attia was set to meet with Epstein around the same time his infant son and wife were rushed to the hospital. Naturally, this has sparked curiosity about Attia’s wife. Here’s what we know about her, and the details surrounding that ER visit he missed.

Who is Peter Attia's wife, Jill?

For the most part, Peter Attia keeps his personal life pretty private. He doesn’t share many family photos and instead focuses his content on his career and medical pursuits. That said, there is some information out there about his wife, and from it, it’s clear Attia isn’t the only medical professional in the family.

His wife, Jill Attia, was also a practicing medical professional, having worked as an RN in the 2000s and later as a nurse practitioner in 2004, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The couple lives in Austin, Texas, with their three children.

Attia reportedly met his wife while they were both attending Stanford University, where they bonded over their shared passions for science and medicine, per Blinkist. For context, Attia attended Stanford between 1997 and 2001, where he earned his MD in medicine. If they’ve been together since their college days, it’s safe to say they’ve been together for quite some time.

In a 2022 clip shared on Facebook, Attia joked that his wife is his “biggest fan.” He also said she once asked whether any other woman could be married to him, to which he replied, “Absolutely, I’m a catch.” She then jokingly fired back with, “You’re a catch … catch-22.” Attia followed it up by saying that if he weren’t married to his wife, he might not be married at all because he trusts his wife's judgement and admitted he’s “unbearable to live with.”

Peter Attia has admitted that his son nearly died, and that he didn’t fly home to be with his family.

While Attia often comes across as someone who is content with his family life, one particular event stands out, one he’s since admitted he feels ashamed of not being present for. In 2017, his 1-month-old son stopped breathing, Attia revealed in his 2023 book Outlive, per USA Today. At the time, Attia was in New York.

If you haven't done so, please consider pre-ordering Outlive, out March 28.



Available for pre-order now wherever books are sold: https://t.co/ZSST4W0twt pic.twitter.com/Z5S7PbTaXg — Peter Attia (@PeterAttiaMD) March 9, 2023

His wife called him from an ambulance as they rushed their infant son to the hospital. His heartbeat was undetectable, and he had begun turning a shade of blue. Thankfully, the baby ended up being OK, but Attia wasn’t there, and he didn’t fly home. Instead, he remained in New York to handle what he described as his “important work" and checked in with his wife daily.

The Epstein records released in January 2026 later revealed that Attia was scheduled to meet with Epstein and his assistant, Lesley Groff, around the same time his son’s medical emergency happened.

In Outlive, Attia reflected on that time, admitting he was “out of control,” adding, “I wasn’t just some garden-variety road-raging maniac either.” He also acknowledged that his wife “pleaded with me to come home,” though he only “called in daily to talk to the doctors and discuss each day’s test results.” He revealed that he decided to stay in New York, “busy with my, quote, important work.”

The following email is what I sent my team last night. I sent a similar version to my patients, also.



***



You’ve put your trust, your credibility, and your hard work into what we have built together, and I take that responsibility seriously. You deserve a complete and honest… — Peter Attia (@PeterAttiaMD) February 2, 2026