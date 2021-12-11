Peter Nygard's Sons Claim That Their Father Set Them Up to Be Raped By "Known Sex Worker"

Most of Nygard's children have severed ties with him since his arrest. In fact, some of his children were pivotal in helping expose his abusive behaviors.

Trey encouraged his mother (who was one of Nygard's victims) to expose the entrepreneur's abusive behaviors. "I was like, 'Mom, we need to speak up. You need to tell your story and make sure other people are not scared to come out. Because if you come out, many will follow — many, many, many will follow," Trey said during the Dateline episode.