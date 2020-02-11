We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Royal Couple Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly Just Announced Their Divorce — but Who Are They?

By

There‘s plenty of gossip and drama around the queen’s grandchildren, but almost all of it is focused on Charles’s two children, William and Harry. Of course, Charles may be next in line for the throne, but Queen Elizabeth also has other grandchildren that you hear far less about. One of those grandchildren is Peter Phillips, who just announced that he would be getting a divorce from his wife, Autumn Kelly

Who are Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly?

Prince Charles is Queen Elizabeth’s oldest child, but she also had three other children who have all had children of their own. Peter is actually Queen Elizabeth’s oldest grandchild, and he’s the son of Princess Anne, who was Elizabeth’s second born. Anne had Peter during her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips, who she is now divorced from. 