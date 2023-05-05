Home > News > Human Interest Source: Sportsnet Czech NHL Player Petr Kilma Has Died at Age 58 Czech National Hockey League player Petr Kilma passed away on May 4, 2023, at age 58. Here's what we know about his health and cause of death. By Kelly Corbett May 5 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

When it comes to hockey, Petr Kilma was one of the best. Born in then-Czechoslovakia, he was the first Czech player to ever join the National Hockey League (NHL) in 1985. During his career, he played for several teams including the Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. Known for his lightning speed on the ice, Petr was instrumental in helping the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup Final against Boston in 1990.

Overall, Petr totaled 573 points (313 goals, 260 assists) in 786 career games before leaving the NHL in 1999. He continued to play hockey in the Czech league for a few years before finally announcing his retirement in 2003. Sadly, Petr died on May 4, 2023, at age 58. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of #Oilers alum Petr Klima & extend our condolences to his family & all loved ones," the Edmonton Oilers wrote in a tweet.

Source: NHL/YouTube Oilers forward Petr Klima on May 15, 1990, before scoring the winning goal in the 3rd overtime to beat Boston, ending the longest-ever Cup Final

What was Petr Kilma's cause of death?

Petr Klima's cause of death is currently unknown. However, per Nayag, he had been battling diabetes for years and his health had declined greatly in the months leading up to his passing.

The NHL Alumni Association is heartbroken to learn that Petr Klima has passed away at the age of 58.



Petr was drafted in the 5th round of the 1983 Draft to the @DetroitRedWings. He played in 786 regular-season games for numerous teams in the League, scoring 573 points.



Most… pic.twitter.com/ccG8GKoib5 — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) May 4, 2023

Following his death, the hockey community as well as some family members showed their respects on social media. Petr was believed to have three children – Jessie, Kelly, and Kevin Kilma — who survived him. Jessie's husband and Petr's son-in-law, Jason DeLong, penned a heartwarming post in his honor on Facebook.

RIP Petr. Deda, Tata. No words come to mind when the love of my lives father passes. My wife's idol, the first man in... Posted by Jason DeLong on Thursday, May 4, 2023

"RIP Petr. Deda, Tata. No words come to mind when the love of my [life's] father passes. My wife's idol, the first man in her life, the deda to my kids, the guy that would do anything for my family if/when he could," he wrote.