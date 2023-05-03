Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Source: YouTube Seattle Kraken Forward Jared McCann Hasn't Been Traveling With the Team Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann didn't travel with the team for the second round of the playoffs — why? What happened? Find out here! By Allison DeGrushe May 3 2023, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

The 2022-23 NHL playoffs are in full swing, and the Seattle Kraken continues to impress hockey fans nationwide. Not only are they the first expansion team to defeat the reigning Stanley Cup champs in their inaugural playoff series, but they currently have a 1-0 lead in their second-round series against the Dallas Stars.

As both teams gear up for Game 2, many Kraken fans can't help but wonder if star forward Jared McCann will return to the lineup. Before we say more, let's break down what happened to him and why he's been off the ice.

What happened to Jared McCann?

In case you haven't been following, forward Jared McCann got injured during Game 4 of the Kraken-Avalanche playoff series. Colorado had a power play in the first period but forced a turnover — Jared gained possession of the puck and headed in the other direction on a breakaway. The leading scorer's shot bounced off Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and landed in the netting behind the goal.

As the puck was in the air, Jared and Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar were skating toward the corner to try to gain control. Jared slowed down and was seemingly unprepared for the late hit by Makar. He slammed his head against the glass and fell to the ground; he tried to get up but remained down for quite some time. Once he got up, Jared headed straight to the locker room and didn't return to the game.

Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol updated fans on Jared's injury.

Jared McCann hasn't touched the ice since then, and not only is the nature of his injury unclear, but his return is also unknown. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol recently told reporters that Jared didn't travel with the team to Dallas for their second-round playoff meeting with the Stars, so it's unlikely he'll even play in the series.