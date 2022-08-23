Everything to Know About 'PGA Tour 2K23' Before Its Release
Though golf fans weren't able to get a new PGA Tour 2K game in 2021, developer 2K is returning this year with PGA Tour 2K23. Despite the lapse in releases, the game is expected to bring even more features and players than ever before.
Here's what you need to know about the release of PGA Tour 2K23, including its release date, playable characters, and more.
Who is on the cover of 'PGA Tour 2K23'?
With the upcoming release of PGA Tour 2K23, this will be the first time Tiger Woods has graced the franchise's cover in almost a decade, as he last appeared on the cover of the game in 2013. The golf icon was even brought on as an executive producer of the game, overseeing the production of a title that aims to showcase his legacy.
Tiger will only be on the cover of the Tiger Woods and Deluxe editions. At this time, it isn't clear who will be on the standard cover of PGA Tour 2K23.
What's the release date for 'PGA Tour 2K23'?
Those who preorder the standard edition of the game will be able to access it starting Oct. 14 — but if you're looking to get your hands on the game a bit sooner than that, there's a way to get the game early.
While the standard edition is available on Oct. 14, those who buy the Tiger Woods or Deluxe editions will be able to access the game three days earlier on Oct. 11, giving them more time to get ahead of other players.
Of course, these editions are also more expensive than the standard counterpart, meaning you'll have to spend a bit more money if you want to be one of the first to play it. That being said, they each also come with additional perks that make up for the price difference.
PGA Tour 2K23 will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. At this time, it doesn't seem as though the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.
What PGA icons will be featured in 'PGA Tour 2K23'?
According to the game's announcement trailer, there will be 14 different professional golfers to choose from when the game launches — and more coming with an additional DLC to be released at a later date.
At launch, PGA Tour 2K23 will let you play as Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, and Brooke Henderson, among others. At this time, the whole roster hasn't been revealed.
What's included in the Tiger Woods edition of 'PGA Tour 2K23'?
The Deluxe edition of PGA Tour 2K23 includes the following items in addition to the standard game:
- 1300 VC
- 1 Hockey Stick Putter
- 1 Gold Baseball Cap
- 1 Gold Golf Glove
- 3 Rare Golf Ball Sleeves
- 1 Golden Driver
- 1 Golden Putter
- 4 Uncommon Golf Ball Sleeves
It also includes the Michael Jordan pack (yes, the basketball player), which includes a playable Michael Jordan and four Common Golf Ball Sleeves.
The Tiger Woods edition includes all of the above items and two more content packs which include:
- 1 Tiger Woods TaylorMade Club Set
- 1 Tiger Woods T-Shirt
- 3 Epic Golf Ball Sleeves
- Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack
- 1 Red Polo Shirt
- 1 Pair of Black Pants
- 1 Black Hat
- 1 Tiger Woods Golf Shoes
- 1 Tiger Woods Golf Belt
- Tiger Bridgestone Branded Golf Balls
Those who preorder the standard edition of the game will also receive the Michael Jordan pack.