Pro Golfer Jason Day Has a History of Withdrawing From Events — Here's Why
The professional golf tournament called the Wyndham Championship is taking place in August 2022. Here, pros in the sport are battling out for a cash prize worth millions of dollars. Over the years, there have been a number of top players whom people look forward to seeing. But others haven't always had a steady career in the sport.
One such professional golfer with a rocky history is Jason Day. He's been playing for more than a decade and went pro in 2006. He's got a number of accolades to his name including a dozen PGA Tour wins. But in the 2022 Wyndham Championship, he withdrew.
But why exactly did he withdraw? He actually has a long history of doing so.
Why did Jason Day withdraw?
In a tweet from the PGA Tour, it was announced that Jason withdrew from the Wyndham Championship before the second round because of an illness. The illness was not specified, but this is unfortunately not a surprise for fans of the golfer. Over the years, he has withdrawn from a number of different events because of health-related issues.
In fact, Golfweek points out that Jason has "developed a reputation for withdrawing from tournaments, often due to injury as his body has become increasingly brittle." He also withdrew from the John Deere Classic in June 2022 because of a back injury. He was replaced by Ted Potter.
According to Yahoo! Sports, Jason also withdrew from a PGA Tour event in 2021 because of a back injury. And in 2020, he dropped out of the 2020 CJ Cup in Las Vegas citing a neck injury. At the latter tournament, he was in the final round.
What is wrong with Jason Day?
In June 2015, his agent at the time, Bud Martin, told NBC Sports that "Jason was diagnosed to have suffered from benign positional vertigo" after he collapsed at that year's U.S. Open. It's not clear if this is why he withdrew from the August 2022 PGA Tour.
According to the Mayo Clinic, benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) is one of the most common reasons people experience vertigo and is typically triggered by "specific changes in your head's position." The condition isn't necessarily dangerous except for the possibility of injury during falls.
Unfortunately, NBC Sports reported that Jason went through a procedure to help with the dizzy spells but it didn't work. Even before the diagnosis, he had to withdraw from different events because of his BPPV.
"I felt nauseous all day," Jason said at the time to CBS Sports. "Last year, I (withdrew) after I had vertigo and this one was worse. I think the goal was just to go through today and see how it goes."
In addition, Jason mentioned that he had sleep studies, blood tests, and MRIs done. Each one of the tests came back negative, but these tests wouldn't be able to tell if someone has the condition. However, the Mayo Clinic states that an MRI could be used to rule out other causes.