Home > News > Human Interest Philip Pilmar's Life Unraveled Due to the "Midtown Slasher" — Where Is He Now? "She was there for me every step of the way when I struggled with the death of my dad. Having my mom die in jail will not bring back my dad." By Brandon Charles PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Thanks to Netflix's Homicide: New York, people are rediscovering the story of Howard Pilmar and his untimely death in the episode entitled “Midtown Slasher.” The story of a well-off entrepreneur, a New York businessman, and owner of King Group and Philip’s Coffee (named after his son), sounds like it could be an episode of Law & Order. Instead, it’s the latest episode of Dick Wolf's new show.

Article continues below advertisement

The docuseries is one of the most popular shows on the streaming service. It details five true crime stories in New York City. The fourth episode is about Howard's stabbing death in 1996. Police suspected that Howard's wife and brother-in-law, Phillip’s uncle, conspired to have him killed. This entirely unfortunate series of events led Howard’s son to his current career. Where is Philip Pilmar now?

Where is Philip Pilmar now?

Source: Netflix

Philip is probably in a courtroom or preparing for a case. Currently, he's an Assistant United States Attorney. His desire to become a lawyer isn’t surprising considering the story of his father’s death.

Article continues below advertisement

The episode of Homicide: New York about Howard’s murder explains how he was found dead in his office. There was no sign of forced entry, no murder weapon, no signs of robbery, and no theft. It took 20 years for the killers, or who some people think are the killers, to be arrested. Philip was only 10 years old at the time of his dad’s murder.

Article continues below advertisement

Philip’s mom, Roslyn, and uncle, Even Wald, were convicted of Howard’s murder in 2019. They’re currently serving a 25-year jail sentence for the crimes. While this case is technically solved, Philip doesn't believe his mother killed his father.

Philip spoke in court and asked the judge for leniency at his mother and uncle's sentencing. In an episode of 48 Hours released on Oct. 29, 2019, Philip’s comments from the court were shared. “Having my mom die in jail will not bring back my dad.”

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, “She raised me to be kind, to be loving, to value education, value hard work. She was there for me every step of the way when I struggled with the death of my dad.” Philip’s comments didn't help his mother or uncle. The 25-year sentence was the maximum sentence they could receive.

Philip is a successful lawyer, practicing in New York on behalf of the United States of America.

Philip graduated from New York University School of Law. He currently works as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. In January 2024, he earned the General’s Award for Distinguished Service from Attorney General Merrick Garland at the 70th and 71st Attorney General’s Awards Ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

“Each of today’s recipients has served with distinction, and in so doing, they have enabled the Justice Department to advance its work on behalf of the American people,” said Attorney General Garland at the ceremony. “Their exceptional leadership, heroism, and dedication have benefited people and communities across the country.