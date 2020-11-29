Philip Rivers Has Nine Kids With His Wife, Tiffany: Meet the Rivers Family

In November 2020, Philip Rivers made NFL headlines when he suffered a toe injury during the last quarter in the Colts vs. Packers game. Even though he missed some offensive snaps, he got right back into it and recovered quickly (his game, probably not his toe). Some were nervous because he sat out during the following week's practice. On Nov. 29, the Indianapolis Colts play the Tennessee Titans, and Rivers is back — but you'd never know he got injured a week prior.

Rivers, 38, has a big following, as he's one of the most talented quarterbacks — and, on a personal level, has a really sweet family. If you didn't know, Rivers and his wife have nine kids together.

Who are Philip Rivers' kids?

Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, basically have a football team themselves, between the two of them and their nine children: Halle (18), Caroline (15), Grace (14), Gunner (12), Sarah (10), Peter (8), Rebecca (6), Clare (4), and Anna (1). All nine kids are Rivers' and his wife Tiffany's.

The two have been together since high school and got married after Rivers' first year in college at North Carolina State. They had Halle when they were in college. “I think really, it was just whatever God’s will was. We were just open. Certainly didn’t have a number on it. Still don’t," Rivers said.

family goals 🥰 pic.twitter.com/eXDp2O8zrB — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 4, 2019 Source: Twitter

These days, Halle will be heading off to college soon. She's a tennis lover and likes to drink coffee and read. “She reminds me, big-time, of her mom, which is a big compliment. The biggest compliment I can probably give," Rivers said. Caroline is in high school and is described as "strong-willed" and most like Rivers, Grace plays tennis like her older sister, and is described as someone who "goes with the flow."

Gunner, Rivers' eldest son, loves playing all the sports, from football to golf. Sarah, 10, has a "big personality." “She is chatty, and I say that in a good way," Rivers says.

Peter, 8, is described as an "old soul," someone who gets dressed on his own in the morning and does his own thing. He likes sports, but he also enjoys fishing and hunting. Rebecca is a huge Colts fan, claiming she now "hates" the Chargers (Rivers used to play for the team until he signed on with the Colts this year). Clare, who's born on the same day as Rebecca, just two years later, wants to do everything Rebecca does. And finally, baby Anna loves books and is the "spunky" one in the family.

Meet Philip Rivers’ wife Tiffany, the matriarch of their 11-person family https://t.co/f7cAiIgbvl pic.twitter.com/S6kKa9GONJ — ω๏๏∂y (@Current_Knewz) November 29, 2020 Source: Twitter

Rivers and his wife have a great relationship, according to Indy Star — that's apparently what makes having a busy career and big family work. “Our relationship is key, too, in raising a big family, because we were best friends first. My wife, she always says I’m the head and she’s the heart," Rivers said. Luckily, Rivers isn't gone all year. During off-season, he's home and super involved in the kids' day-to-day lives like school pickups.