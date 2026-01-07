Christian Author Philip Yancey Admitted That He Had a "Sinful Affair" for Years While Married to His Wife "My conduct defied everything that I believe about marriage." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 7 2026, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/HTB Church

On Jan. 6, 2026, Christianity Today reported that prominent Christian author and columnist Philip Yancey revealed in a letter to the publication that he had an affair. He wrote that he cheated on his wife of more than 55 years with a married woman and that he had an affair for eight years. Although many were left with questions about the affair, why Philip chose to share the information publicly, and what it means for his marriage, he didn't share who he had the affair with.

Article continues below advertisement

Philip is not an official minister in any capacity, but, per the outlet, he shared that he planned to withdraw from Christian ministry work. His published books are all on topics of his faith, and he made a career out of writing about religion and sharing his wisdom of the Bible with others. Now, per his own admission, that part of his career is over.

Article continues below advertisement

Philip Yancey admitted to having an affair.

Christianity Today published Philip's letter to the publication in which he admits to his affair and says that he plans to work on his relationship with his wife, Janet Yancey. He has not revealed who he had an affair with, or whether or not his wife found out about the relationship before or after he admitted it to her and publicly. But now, per Philip, he recognizes his wrongdoing.

"I have confessed my sin before God and my wife, and have committed myself to a professional counseling and accountability program," Philip wrote in his letter to Christianity Today. "I have failed morally and spiritually, and I grieve over the devastation I have caused. I realize that my actions will disillusion readers who have previously trusted in my writing. Worst of all, my sin has brought dishonor to God."

Article continues below advertisement

Wow the Philip Yancey news has really taken me by surprise. 😦 — Justin Brierley (@JusBrierley) January 7, 2026

Philip's published books include titles like Disappointment With God, What's So Amazing About Grace?, and Prayer: Does It Make Any Difference? According to Philip's website, his books are available in more than 50 different languages, and overall, his books have won 13 Gold Medallion Awards. On his website, Philip also credits his wife for her "sacrifice" in leaving her own career to continuously support him over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Philip Yancey's wife is staying by his side amid the affair announcement.

Philip's wife, Janet, shared her own statement about the affair with Christianity Today. She says in her statement that she plans to remain with her husband of more than 55 years and that she trusts in her faith and her "binding marriage" and vows to Philip. "I accept and understand that God through Jesus has paid for and forgiven the sins of the world, including Philip's," she told the outlet. "God grant me the grace to forgive also, despite my unfathomable trauma. Please pray for us."

Phillip Yancey's wife, Janet, to whom he’s been married for 55 years, said in a statement regarding his 8-year-long adulterous affair:



"I, Janet Yancey, am speaking from a place of trauma and devastation that only people who have lived through betrayal can understand.



Yet I… pic.twitter.com/YMenDTt4M1 — Protestia (@Protestia) January 7, 2026