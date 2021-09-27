There are fewer things more gut-wrenching than a ruined relationship. It could be a friendship, a working partnership, or a great (or toxic) romance, and when that's over, it could be pretty tough to deal with the aftermath. Mostly because there's a war between what we feel like we want to do (which is usually rooted in absolute emotional chaos) and what we know in our hearts we should do.

The problem arises is when we attempt to intellectually justify those feelings, which initially are probably pretty bad, and we fib our way into an argument we negatively delude ourselves into thinking is what we should do. Sound complicated? Let's simplify. Example: we know it's not a good idea to drunkenly call our ex. But after we go through enough mental gymnastics for a few minutes, we somehow conclude that maybe doing just that is the type of crazy profession we need to make to get them to want to be with us again.

Source: YouTube

And when a former best friend of yours perhaps stops being there for you all the time, or "falls off" and the two of your drift apart, or maybe explode one another, resulting in a fight-ending argument that's impossible to recover from, then a lot of bitterness can set in.

And bitterness can cause people to do some absolutely crazy things that are objectively things you should not do, like stand on the porch of a former friend's house unannounced despite being told multiple times to leave.

The clip was posted by Barbara Clark (@thebarbarbinks) on TikTok. Her former friend, the pink-haired woman in question in the video, threatens to call the police because Barbara wouldn't let her inside her home. And as crazy as that sounds, there's a bit of context behind the whole thing that makes this level of pettiness at least a little more understandable.

Here's what happened: Barbara and Porch Karen were friends. Close enough friends that Porch Karen would leave some of her stuff at Barbara's house.

However, much like the bro triangle of Salman, Asif, and Mudasir, which came to a very public and tragic end, things went up in flames for Barb and Porch Karen, and they must've not seen one another for some four months.

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

That is, until murmurs of Barb plotting to burn PK's belongings she left behind reached PK's ears. But things get even more dramatic as Barbara had left some items over at her former friend's house. You figure the two of them would just exchange whatever they had left at one another's homes and that would be the end of it all, right?

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, this wasn't the case whatsoever. According to Barbara, she offered to bring back her former friend's stuff in exchange for the things she left at PK's house. But PK and her husband refused Barbara's deal, insisting that Barbara only bring their belongings without her picking up her stuff. I guess to pay for all of the emotional damage of being her friend and whatnot.

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Fast forward to the rumors of Barbara "burning" PK's belongings. The colored-hair ex-bff shows up on her porch at a time when Barbara wasn't available and without warning.

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the clip, Barbara pushes her former friend with a gate, sending the pink-haired woman back. Barbara repeatedly asks her to leave her property until the woman finally complies. Maybe being recorded had something to do with it.

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

After seeing the clip, many TikTok users shared words of support for Barbara, however, there were many who also pointed out the "petty" nature of the entire post and that perhaps this was an instance of two warring Karens trying to "out Karen" one another by airing out their petty friendship drama all over the internet.

Source: TikTok

Friendship, drama, mind you that everyone is gobbling up in the now viral video. Folks sure do love a mess, don't they?

Source: TikTok

Some pointed out that PK had no right to threaten to call the police, too, because her belongings are technically now Barbara's, if you want to go by the whole "if no one claims it for 30 days" rule.

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok