Alex Cooper Has Offered an Explanation After Using Photoshop on Instagram

The photo in question was taken in Las Vegas as Alex was celebrating her most recent birthday. As she explained in a recent episode of her podcast Call Her Daddy , she went out for a big group dinner with friends and family after drinking all day. After their dinner, they made their way to the club and took some photos along the way in which Alex said she was "uncomfortable" with how she looked.

“I saw those photos and I was upset, but immediately Lauren wanted to post it and I said hold on, I want to edit this photo,” she explained on the podcast.

She continued by saying that she usually uses an app called PicMonkey to edit her photos, but that she had decided to download Facetune for this photo in order to give her body a more hourglass figure.