Who Is Lauren From 'Call Her Daddy'? Meet Alex Cooper's Longtime BFF and Roommate

The infamous sex advice and comedy podcast Call Her Daddy has looked a lot different these days. To state the obvious, Alex Cooper is now the only host after the drama that went down with her ex-cohost and ex-best friend Sofia Franklyn. She's also integrated celebrities into her episodes; she's had Miley Cyrus and Tana Mongeau make appearances. But it also seems like she's brought someone more permanently onto her team...

But what else do we know about Lauren and how does she know Alex?

If you're an avid listener of the podcast and of Alex Cooper in general, you know that the Barstool Sports standout relocated to Los Angeles from New York City and has been creating a life for herself out West with a new boyfriend and her longtime bestie Lauren . As you might've seen, Alex and Lauren have been documenting their lives in California and recording Call Her Daddy together here and there.

Who is Lauren from 'Call Her Daddy'?

Lauren McMullen is Alex's BFF from when she was in the second grade. They met playing soccer in Pennsylvania — their home state — and have remained close ever since. (Side note: Alex played collegiate-level, NCAA Division I soccer at Boston University, where she was a student and obtained her bachelor's degree.) Lauren and Alex remained close throughout their life and even lived in New York with her and Sofia.

Per Lauren's Facebook (which is private), she attended Tulane University in New Orleans and obtained her bachelor's degree. During the time she was living with Alex and Sofia, she was teaching full-time with the non-profit organization Teach For America. And currently, Lauren is pursuing higher education at Columbia University. She is 26 years old.

On a recent episode of Call Her Daddy, Lauren joined and discussed the seven-year relationship she recently got out of and how she dealt with it. She talked about how she realized that the person she had invested so much time in, for almost a decade, just wasn't the one that she wanted to spend her life with, but it was difficult to admit this to them after being with each other for so long.

"We are living together. We are quarantined together. How do I just one day turn over on the couch and say 'Hey, I want to break up. I'm not in love with you anymore,'?" she said on episode 107 of Call Her Daddy. Lauren met her now ex-boyfriend when she was a freshman in college. There were no issues in the relationship — it just wasn't working out on Lauren's end. But now she is very much enjoying the dating scene in Southern California, as she very much should!