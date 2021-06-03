'2 Hearts' Is Based on This Unbelievable and Heartbreaking True Story

From The Notebook to Call Me By Your Name to A Star Is Born , viewers love to watch romance films that tug at their heartstrings. The latest tearjerker to be added to Netflix is the 2020 film 2 Hearts , which features two incredible love stories.

The plot focuses on couple Chris Gregory (Jacob Elordi) and Sam Peters (Tiera Skovbye) and pair Jorge Bacardi (Adan Canto) and Leslie Bacardi (Radha Mitchell). The duos fall in love in different decades, but they must all deal with health crises that bring them together.

As if viewers weren't emotional enough by the conclusion of the movie, the tears may begin to flow again when they learn that 2 Hearts is, in fact, based on a true story.

Read on to find out about what inspired the film.