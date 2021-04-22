People Are Roasting the Men Who Made These Pink "Period Gloves" for Women

For some reason, there's a stigma associated with the act of menstruating, even to this day. Now that could be chalked up to a lot of popular religious beliefs and taboos associated with periods: Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, and Hinduism all contain textual references to a woman's menstrual cycle and the acts they're prohibited from engaging in during this time.

Whether it's putting the kibosh on physical intimacy, stepping foot inside of a church, temple, mosque, or synagogue, cooking, praying, or even sitting on the same chair as a man, many major religions have always deemed periods as being "dirty." While there's been a global decline in religion over the years, these belief systems have influenced and been influenced by local cultures all over the world.

An NPR piece even went so far as to find cultures that don't view menstruation as some kind of "icky" taboo, and actually found a few tribes all over the world that either see periods as a time of "purification", as the Yurok do. Or they're looked upon indifferently like the Rungus Women of Borneo. The Ultihi tribes in the South Pacific don't look at menstruation as "dirty" either, and there are parts of Ghana, West African where periods are celebrated.

But it almost feels like a globally predominant sentiment that menstrual cycles are a thing to be ashamed of or that they need to be "handled" or covered up in some way. So of course there are a slew of different products available that are specifically designed to "mitigate" the effects of periods.

The stuff they use to represent blood in pad/tampon commercials — Ramsina (Sina) (@ramsinaaa) April 19, 2021

Whether they're intended to make it appear as if a woman isn't menstruating at all, or they're masking the smells associated with a normal bodily function, there's no shortage of different hygiene products available. You can now add the Pinky Gloves to the growing list of toiletries designed to "help" women deal with their menstrual cycles.

Developed by two German men who designed the gloves with a dual purpose in mind. The first, according to the product description, allows women to remove tampons without getting blood on their hands.

The gloves can also be used as miniature trash bags that the removed used tampons or pads can be placed in so they can discreetly be thrown away and no one has to see a menstrual-blood-stained product staring back at them when they throw something away in a trash can.

The founder of Pinky Gloves, Andre and Eugen shared that they both met in 2010 and first came up with the idea of the product after hearing their female roommates lament over the fact that "there was no good solution when it comes to the disposal of tampons." According to an Instagram post, which has been translated from German, the two men wanted to design a way for women to discreetly dispose of their menstrual pads and tampons no matter where they are.

They went on to say that the confidence in their product began to really solidify after consulting with a women's advisory board and now they're working very, very hard to "put pinky in every woman's purse." It didn't take long for their posts to make the internet collectively roll its eyes. Dr. Jennifer Gunter, an OB/GYN and author of The Menopause Manifesto and The Vagina Bible took to Twitter to dunk on these two dudes for their Pinky Gloves.

Dr. Gunter pointed out the fact that the product is not only steeped in the idea that menstruation is something to be ashamed of, but that the product itself is a bit redundant and seemingly useless.

Which is a sentiment tons of other people echoed as well. Why put on a glove to remove a tampon? Why not just use a piece of toilet paper if you're worried about people seeing your menstrual blood?

"the inventive spirit was awakened" good grief.



these are just to.....put them in the trash? I don't get it. doesn't everyone wash their hands then anyway? if you really need gloves, there's.....so many that exist. — jess brown (@amperjess) April 14, 2021

This is a whole new level of mansplaining — wurdyburdy (@wurdyburdy) April 14, 2021

Never mind the fact that tons of women's restroom stalls have bins lined with small plastic bags to dispose of hygiene products?

They just posted this 4 hours ago. Lol. pic.twitter.com/lAMJG4ZaLW — Scotty (@UforicAmbience) April 14, 2021

Then people jumped on social media in order to comment on the awkward design of the Pinky Gloves.

I'm currently designing a pair of 6 foot long pink tongs that can be used to discretely discard the pink gloves that contain tampons and pads. Patent pending. — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) April 14, 2021

I don't understand. Are these a wrapper you put the tampon or pad in, instead of a wad of toilet paper? Is it literally a glove you put on so you don't get menstrual blood on your fingers? Don't people just wash their hands afterwards anyway? — Liddle Lamzy Dive Bar (@saucissonsec) April 14, 2021

While others mention that if women really wanted to wear a plastic glove in order to remove/dispose of their tampons or pads then they could just as well purchase latex gloves for way, way less.

Men, solving problems that aren't actually problems and then patting themselves on the back for *checks notes* keeping us safe from our own menstrual blood? — Nik Still Staying Home (@longtimetohere) April 14, 2021

They are getting absolutely obliterated on Instagram 😂 I’ve been trying to motivate myself to practice my German reading and all the awesome folks relentlessly mocking these guys is exactly the incentive I needed! — ExactlyJ (@ExactlyJ) April 14, 2021

It just didn't seem like they were solving a problem at all with their product and folks couldn't wrap their heads around how these two men thought that they were actually bringing a revolutionary and important product to the market.

One of the absolute dumbest things I have ever come across. And to look so incredibly proud of inventing a "problem" to "solve". 😳

These guys piss me off and they need to crawl back under whatever 1940's sexist rock they crawled out of when they came up with this crap. — Mia Stålnacke (@AngryTheInch) April 14, 2021

So we're supposed to spend *more* money to not possibly offend boys who freak out over something that a large percentage of the population goes through every month for decades? — Sarah (@carsteli) April 14, 2021

Then there was the added outrage over the fact that there were women who pitched menstruation-themed products, like period panties, that had trouble getting funding from the same show that the two men who launched Pinky Gloves did.

Note that the two women from @its_me_ooia, who sell washable period panties, did NOT receive investment in the same TV show two years ago. Money comes when men sell expensive pink waste as a solution for a „women's problem". #pinkygloves — LangueDoc (@ijscreme) April 14, 2021

Didn’t you know “women’s problems” are only worth solving when the actual problem is the ways in which they make men uncomfortable? — Schwarz-Roter Henno Ⓐ 🏴🚩 (@realHenno) April 14, 2021

Of course there were tons of people more than willing to roast the product and create a ton of memes and joke-alternatives that are actually viable replacements for the Pinky Gloves.

I'm going to start selling a special one designed for jade egg removal! It's infused with essential oils and unicorn tears. At $19.95 per pack of 6, they'll fly off the shelves! 💸 pic.twitter.com/jzaQY5Su31 — Nick Gorton, MD 🏳️‍🌈🐾 (@RNickGorton) April 14, 2021

These dudes look like they’re about to make an appearance on Fox Business Channel or some type of Jim Cramer show, and I know it’s wrong of me to judge people by first impressions but I hate their stupid smug faces 😒 pic.twitter.com/5tdi3mf4uS — Luna ☕️ (@Lunalore) April 14, 2021

And some folks were just mad that a couple of men tried to "shame" women into being "unclean" while changing their tampons, meanwhile studies show that 69% of men don't wash their hands after peeing at public toilets and urinals. Nasty.

1. Men use a hand urinating, and are constantly adjusting or otherwise handling their junk

2. Studies show few men wash their hands after using public restrooms



But sure, men, make and shame women into using female genital gloves because our bodies freak you out.



Grow TF up. — Lisa Senecal (@lcsenecal) April 14, 2021

Men solving non-existent problems for women while still not mastering their own bathroom hygiene issues: the proper use of toilet paper and the hand washing routine that never seems to follow. pic.twitter.com/KaA0bSWZBG — Darlene with an A, M.A., Ed.M (@with_darlene) April 14, 2021