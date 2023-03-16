Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Woman’s $55 Pizza Hut Order Divides Internet: Good Value or Fast Food Scam? By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 16 2023, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

A TikTok user reviewed a $55 Pizza Hut order, and people are divided as to whether or not the amount/type of food she got was worth the money.

In the video, @ilovefriedchikn shows off her Pizza Hut Haul which consisted of a Big New Yorker Pepperoni Pizza, a "Dinner Box" which comes packed with various Sicilian-style pan slices, cheesy bread, and cinnamon sticks, and a carton of lemon pepper boneless wings.

In the video, a voice accompanies a text overlay that gives a breakdown of everything that the TikToker ordered at the pizza chain: "What I ordered for $55 at Pizza Hut." The TikToker begins to show off the items: a container of Wingstreet "Lemon Pepper Boneless Wings," which they ranked "7/10" and called the seasoning "yummy."

The clip then transitions to the TikToker cracking open a large box of pizza, which shows a variety of different slices with different toppings. "Next was the dinner box with a sausage pan pizza. 6/10 for the pizza nothing special." They then dip a stick of bread into some marinara, writing, "The cheesy bread was good but needs more cheese"

However it seems that the winner of the order was the pizza's garlic sauce, however, as she ranked it a "10/10." She then opens up the second pizza box to reveal "The Big New Yorker Pepperoni Pizza." She says that she "loved it" and gave it a 7/10, especially with the garlic sauce.

She then showed off yet another item that came with her order, Cinnamon Sticks, which she dips into a packet of icing, rating the food an "8/10."

TikTokers had varying responses to the amount of food she received for $55. Some folks thought that she was being ripped off. "I love Pizza Hut, it’s honestly my favorite pizza but they’re way too expensive," one person wrote.

Another penned, "$55 is crazy for that they are mid at best," however OP did say that the $55 did include gratuity and a delivery fee, so the total cost of the food was less than that. That didn't stop other folks from thinking that the franchise was charging too much for the food that she received, however: "Expensive! I don’t be caring tho, I be hungry"

There were others thought who were shocked, in a good way, with the amount of food she was able to get for that price: "In canada that would be at least $75 to $100 before tip"

But one TikToker brought up a good way to save money when ordering from fast food pizza spots: online ordering paired with deals and promotions: "Everyone saying Pizza Hut/dominos/papa John’s is expensive. Gotta order online and use the deals makes it super affordable"

