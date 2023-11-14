Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Pizza Shop Employee Goes Viral for Hack That Involves Stealing a Customer's Pizza A pizza shop employee has gone viral after sharing how he steals a slice of a customer's pizza without them realizing it. Read on for the hack! By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 14 2023, Published 2:49 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@pizzajayryan

Yes, I would love a free pizza as much as the next person, but that doesn't mean I want to steal someone else's! For those unaware, there are plenty of "genius" free food hacks out there in the world that are borderline illegal, including this one I'm about to discuss with you.

On Nov. 9, 2023, pizza shop worker and TikTok user Pizza Jay Ryan (@pizzajayryan) shared how he steals a slice from a customer's pizza without them realizing there's even a missing piece. Read on to learn more about the hack, and stick around to hear what social media has to say about it.

This pizza shop employee's "free pizza" hack is dividing social media.

At the beginning of the video, the person behind the TikTok account took a pizza out of the oven. As the employee moved the fresh pie over to a delivery box, he grabbed a pizza cutter and cut the pizza twice from the center, revealing a decently sized slice.

From there, the worker tossed two remaining parts of the pizza into the box and created a smaller pizza. Then, he cut the smaller portion into eight small slices. In the end, he held up that middle piece and declared it his "dinner."

OK, I'm impressed — but it almost feels illegal to know about this "hack." That customer spent their hard-earned money on that pizza (and a tip), and it's unfortunate that they won't receive their entire meal. But then again, the employee is the one who made the food, so some people could argue that they're "allowed" to have a slice.

TikTok users were totally baffled by this "free pizza" hack.

The viral video has been viewed more than 3 million times as of this writing. It also received over 2,200 comments from fellow TikTokers who agreed that they no longer trust their local pizza places.

"I don't want mine cut now," one person said alongside a crying laughing emoji. A second user agreed, writing, "From now on, I will make sure I tell them don't cut it."

"I don't trust [my] pizza shop now," a third TikToker shared. A fourth person responded, "Now I need to find an honest pizzeria." "Y'all evil for that," another TikTok user stated, while someone else hilariously commented, "It's not even my pizza, and I feel violated." Yeah, I feel that way too.

Despite the negative response, Pizza Jay Ryan did receive some support. In fact, some viewers stood up for him and his free pizza hack. "I get it, though," one user explained in the comment section. "My husband manages a pizza place, and they are legit so busy they don't have time to eat."

Another person replied, "I used to work at a pizzeria; it's most likely the pizza maker accidentally made an 18-inch instead of a 16-inch pizza. Nobody's getting ripped off."