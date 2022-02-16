Late Conservative Satirist PJ O'Rourke Largely Kept His Personal Life out of the Spotlight

Some of PJ's most famous works include the books Parliament of Whores, How the Hell Did This Happen? The Election of 2016, and Modern Manners: An Etiquette Book for Rude People. In addition to the 20 books he penned, he regularly contributed to the likes of The Daily Beast The Atlantic, and Rolling Stone.

PJ is survived by his wife, Tina, and his three children, Clifford, Olivia, and Elizabeth. No details regarding his funeral or a public memorial have been unveiled as of the time of writing.