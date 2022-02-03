Followers of TikTok Star Brandon Brootal Fear He May Have Died

Followers of TikTok Star Brandon Brootal Fear He May Have DiedBy Kori Williams
Feb. 3 2022, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
One of the best things about TikTok is that there's something for everyone. The app can help you rediscover your love for '80s hip-hop, find content that makes you want to try out a new hobby, and more. For the 1.5 million followers of creator Brandon Brootal (real name: Brandon McKesson), his content is a throwback to the emo scene of the early 2000s.
Remember when people used to exclusively wear all black, band tees, heavy eyeliner, and studded belts? Well, that style never died, and Brandon has nailed it perfectly. His content brings fans back to a different time.
Unfortunately, it's been months since Brandon posted on TikTok, and fans are concerned that something may have happened to him. What happened to Brandon Brootal?
What happened to Brandon Brootal?
As of right now, it's not clear what happened to Brandon or why he stopped posting on TikTok. His last video was uploaded on Nov. 28, 2021. In it, he talks about "some stuff that went around that made me look bad." He doesn't say what was going around about him, but he mentions that it's made it hard for him to get an "emo girlfriend" and that he's really lonely.
At the end of the video, Brandon says that he's optimistic that one day, he'll meet someone. On Instagram, his last post is from Nov. 27, 2021. It's about an "Ohio Is for Lovers" remake. The original song by Hawthorne Heights came out in 2004.
In the comments of these posts, people are reaching out to Brandon hoping to hear back from the accounts they know belong to him. People are asking if he's still alive and even leaving messages saying "RIP." For now, there's been no response on any of them and no word about what's been going on in his life.
What is Brandon Brootal's cause of death?
Although some people do believe that Brandon died, his death has not been confirmed. There have been other TikTok users who say that they know him in real life and that he's alive.
According to The Sun, a video of Brandon has surfaced that is causing fans to think he mayb have harmed himself. On an Instagram account claiming to be his "back up," a video was posted of someone saying, "I'm about to die."
Someone named Sandra Phillips who claims to know Brandon in real life posted about him on Facebook on Feb. 2, 2022. "A photo of Brandon Brootal, Tik tocker several years back [sic]," the caption reads. "He has not died as articles are reporting. He is however in need of prayers."
In comments, Sandra said she spoke to him "a couple months ago." She also said he's living with his dad but that they may be moving. It's important to note that Sandra's connection to Brandon is unclear, though one TikToker claims that she is his mother.
On TikTok, various users are either sharing their condolences or claim to have news about Brandon. Someone named Kat Katastrophe on the platform said that she is friends with him and doesn't believe he's dead.
"I was convinced that Brandon had passed, but I'm not so sure anymore," Kat said in a video about Brandon. She said that she called his cell and home phone numbers, and whoever picked up had some "alarming" information about him.
Kat then clarified that Sandra Phillips is Brandon's mother and showed evidence of that in a follow-up TikTok. Kat says the two have been messaging about him. "She has publicized that Brandon is alive, but he is not in very good condition," Kat said. "He is getting help but despite anything that happens, he will not be in contact for a while, most likely a few months."
Because of all the emotions she's experienced and because of all the conflicting information she's gotten, Kat said she will only talk about Brandon on TikTok again if they speak in person, over the phone, or if she attends a funeral.
She claimed that Brandon has been harassed online and said she believes his harassers "deserve all the karma in the world for all the negative impact they've had on his life."
If you or anyone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.