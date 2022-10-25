Is Your Fellow Player "In a Different Version of 'Overwatch'"? There's a Fix for That

Many new Overwatch 2 players have been voicing the same concern when trying to play online with their friends in the new sequel.

In a technical support post on Blizzard Entertainment forums, one user wrote that the error was preventing them from inviting friends to play online. This error message reads: "Player is in a different version of Overwatch."

"I mean, how is that possible?" they posted. "We both downloaded the same prepatch you just gave us to download."