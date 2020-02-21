We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
croydon-nh-town-center-1582317527142.jpg
Source: Wikimedia/Facebook

Town Votes to Disband One-Man Police Department, Makes Fired Chief Walk Home in His Underwear

By

Croydon, N.H. is a small town in Sullivan County with fewer than 1,000 residents. Though the hamlet relies mainly on state troopers for law enforcement, they have employed Police Chief Richard Lee in a part-time capacity until Tuesday. That's why Croydon's board of selectmen voted to dissolve the one-man department, putting Lee out of work... and out of uniform. Literally.

“I was told that I had to turn over the keys to the cruiser and my uniform immediately," he told the New Hampshire Union Leader the following day. "I had no other means of transportation, as the cruiser is a take-home vehicle, and I have no spare clothes in the office, so I did as ordered,” Lee said Wednesday.