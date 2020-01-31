We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
People React Hilariously to Police Search for 'Distinctive Silver Ring' From 'Lord of the Rings'

The North Yorkshire Police department found a very "distinctive silver ring" that they hoped to return to its owner. So they posted pictures of it on Facebook along with an explanation, figuring it would be the best way to get in touch with the person who'd lost it.

What they didn't figure is that the ring was actually a replica of the One Ring to Rule Them All from Lord of the Rings and that their post would spark hundreds of hilarious comments about the story behind the ring. It may seem like a joke, but the North Yorkshire Police really didn't know the ring was engraved with the Black Speech of Mordor.