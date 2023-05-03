Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: TikTok/@poppy_and_kaylee TikToker Kaylee Massey Broke Her Silence on Daughter Poppy Massey's Tragic Death What was Poppy Massey's cause of death? Kaylee Massey took to TikTok to reveal news that her daughter died — here's what we know. By Pretty Honore May 3 2023, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Life is full of ups and downs, but the one thing we can always count on is the joys of TikTok. No matter what kind of day you’re having, you’re likely to crack a smile when you open the app — and this was especially true for fans of one of TikTok’s most beloved mother-daughter duos, Kaylee and Poppy Massey.

But in a video posted in early May 2023, Kaylee and her husband took to social media with the heartbreaking news that Poppy died. What was the 15-month-old’s cause of death? Here’s what we know.

What was Poppy Massey’s cause of death? TikTok influencer Kaylee Massey shared details.

Poppy died on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The following day, Kaylee broke her silence on social media. “We are home from the hospital, but not with our Poppy girl,” Kaylee said tearfully in a TikTok video. “Poppy passed away yesterday, but her body is now perfect. She can now move her arms and roll her eyes at me. She’s dancing up and down, watching down on us.”

“There [were] a lot of hard moments in those last 24 hours,” Kaylee added. “I know her soul is in heaven but I just loved her physical body. It was so cute.” “We will be living the rest of our lives, just missing her,” she went on.

The couple did not disclose Poppy’s cause of death in the video. However, as an infant, Poppy was diagnosed with an extremely rare genetic condition called TBCD that doctors said would shorten her lifespan. In the past, Kaylee revealed that Poppy was only expected to live until she was 3 to 5 years old. Days prior to Poppy’s death, Kaylee shared that the 15-month-old had been admitted to the hospital.

“She hasn’t been feeling the greatest today,” she said in the video. “We brought her into the children’s ER this morning because she has a high fever,” Kaylee said, adding that Poppy was “having lots of congestion in her lungs,” indicating an upper respiratory infection. “They found some little bits of pneumonia on her lungs.” For the next several days, Poppy’s parents were at her side. Kaylee and her husband assured viewers that she died “peacefully” in their arms.

