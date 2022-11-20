'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dead at 49 — What Happened?
The star of the '90s hit television series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Jason David Frank has died according to reports.
The actor, best known for portraying Tommy aka the White Ranger for three seasons, passed away at the age of 49.
"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," his rep told TMZ. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."
So, what happened to Jason?
Jason David Frank's cause of death revealed to be suicide.
Sadly, Jason died by suicide and passed away tragically in Texas. He is survived by his four children.
Jason recently posted about his daughter, Jenna's graduation on Instagram, writing, "Proud dad!! Happy for you @jennarfrank. I knew you could do it!!!!!"
His last Instagram post was just four days ago, as he promoted his upcoming appearances at Comic Con Paraguay and Galaxy Con in Columbus, Ohio.
As expected, fans were devasted by the news of his unexpected death. "Love and prayers to the family. TOMMY FOREVER," one follower commented before another added, "Can’t believe it. Forever my favorite ranger. Rest up brother."
Jason David Frank also had an eighth degree black belt.
Along with appearing in Power Rangers, Jason was an accomplished martial artist.
According to Rising Sun Karate School, Jason began martial arts at the age of 4 and created his own system called Toso Kune Do meaning "Way of the Fighting Fist."
Jason also practiced mixed martial arts and had his debut professional fight in 2010.
"When it comes to belts and rank, I don't care what belt I am, I don't care what rank I am," Frank told Free Roll Radio Show in 2010. "I'm proud that I've achieved high ranks through some great instructors around the world, but ultimately the mat doesn't lie. When you're out there and you're in the cage, or you're on your own floor, that doesn't lie."
He also gushed about his fans, adding, "I've got a lot of fans, but I say friends, because every time I meet a fan somewhere around the world, I don't consider them a fan, I consider them as a friend. I got thousands of friends around the world that I'm nice to. I've never said no to one autograph, no matter how bad of a mood I was in. I always wanted to make their day and talk to them and create friends instead of just fans."
Our thoughts are with Jason David Frank's family and friends at this time.
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call, text, or message the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Dial or text 988, call 1-800-273-8255, or chat via their website.