Austin St. John of 'Power Rangers' Fame Was Charged With Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud

Another controversy has reared its ugly head over at the Power Rangers franchise.

Austin St. John was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud among 18 others on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas states. The actor portraying the Red Ranger (aka Jason Lee Scott) in TV series like Power Rangers Zeo and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is facing up to 20 years in jail. What happened?