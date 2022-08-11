Here Are the Rules For ABC's 'Press Your Luck'

Plus, there are a few more perks for contestants. If the round ends in a tie, the player with the fewest spins gets to play. On the flip side, if there’s a tie for spins and money, the player on the left goes first. Press Your Luck Fandom also shares that should all players end up with the same amount of money in the first round, the question round serves as the tiebreaker. Also, the player who wins the most spins in the second question round gets to play last in Round 2.